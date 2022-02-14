-
Gov. Eric Holcomb often brags about the Indiana Women’s Prison. Last year, Holcomb showed the prison off to Ivanka Trump. He’s mentioned the prison in his…
-
A report published last week found that Kentucky’s incarceration rates are the worst in its region, topping Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia,…
-
Tennessee's incarceration rate is on the rise — defying a nationwide trend. A new task force appointed by Gov. Bill Lee hopes to change that.But for now,…
-
During the first televised debate of this year’s race for governor, Gov. Matt Bevin claimed that the state hasn’t expanded its prison population under his…
-
Barren County is partnering with a local industry to train jail inmates for life outside the fence.Johnson Controls is establishing a training program for…
-
The chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court says there’s a growing movement across the nation to reform the pre-trial justice system. John Minton, Jr.…
-
An upcoming fundraiser for the new Oldham County jail is drawing criticism from advocacy groups.The event, “This Joint is Jumpin,’” invites the public to…