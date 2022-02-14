-
Kentucky's chief election official is projecting about 12.5% of the state's registered voters will turn out for next week's primary election.Secretary of…
-
Six of the eight candidates for Kentucky governor are scheduled to take part in a forum April 11 in Lexington that will stream live on Facebook. The forum…
-
Kentucky's secretary of state says county officials are receiving cybersecurity training as the state bolsters efforts to protect its elections from the…
-
Tennessee election officials say they plan to look at the histories of voters who participated in this month’s Republican primary in Davidson County. At…