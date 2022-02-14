-
A new poll shows one in four Kentuckians knows someone who has abused prescription pain drugs.The Kentucky Health Issues Poll also showed a decrease in…
Kentucky's Attorney General continues to say he's strongly considering a run for governor.Democrat Jack Conway was in south-central Kentucky Wednesday,…
A national pharmaceutical company is helping train Kentucky law enforcement on how to address prescription pill abuse in their communities.Purdue Pharma…
A bill addressing problems with last year's prescription pill mill bill has cleared the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee.House Speaker Greg Stumbo is…
Kentucky has made inroads in its fight against illegal drug abuse, and the momentum against drug pushers has gained steam thanks to a new law aimed at…
A leading advocate of Kentucky's new prescription pill law says he's ready to listen to doctors who want to change it. Kentucky Attorney General Jack…
Two women who each lost a daughter to prescription drug abuse are becoming the faces of a billboard campaign alerting Kentuckians to the dangers of…