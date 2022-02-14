Prescription drug abuse

-
Kentucky and other states will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, and the Drug Enforcement Administration is…
President Donald Trump has called the opioid crisis a national health emergency, ravaging Appalachian states like Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.…
Kentucky's Republican governor cannot force a law firm to give back $4 million it got for negotiating a settlement on behalf of the state with the maker…
Some Kentucky and southern Indiana physicians have been charged in what U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions calls the largest health care fraud takedown…
A former Monroe County physician is headed to prison for over-prescribing pain medicine that resulted in patient deaths. Clella Hayes was sentenced…
A new study says prescriptions for commonly abused medications and doctor-shopping by pill seekers have decreased since Kentucky passed legislation…
A Kentucky Congressman is pushing legislation to force the withdrawal of a powerful painkiller from the market.Somerset Republican Hal Rogers says the…
An eastern Kentucky official has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over the drug OxyContin.The Appalachian News-Express cited a statement from Pike…
Much-called-for changes to Kentucky's prescription drug law are on their way to the governor.The Senate on Monday passed the final version of a bill that…
A man who owned pain clinics in Florida and Ohio has pleaded guilty in Kentucky to a federal charge of conspiracy to launder money. The U.S. Attorney's…