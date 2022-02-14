prescription abuse

-
A day before he was scheduled to go on trial, a former Bowling Green physician has admitted to illegally prescribing pain killers.Fred Gott will avoid…
Two Campbellsville residents have been arrested for obtaining and distributing prescription drugs under false pretenses. Investigators say the pair…
Attorney General Andy Beshear says part of the solution to Kentucky’s drug epidemic begins at home. Beshear announced a new program Tuesday that will help…
A former Monroe County physician is headed to prison for over-prescribing pain medicine that resulted in patient deaths. Clella Hayes was sentenced…
A new study says prescriptions for commonly abused medications and doctor-shopping by pill seekers have decreased since Kentucky passed legislation…
A new report shows the number of people who died from drug overdoses in Kentucky jumped 7 percent last year while the number of deaths attributed to…
Kentucky will receive over $1 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat prescription drug abuse.The money will be spread out…
A Kentucky Congressman is pushing legislation to force the withdrawal of a powerful painkiller from the market.Somerset Republican Hal Rogers says the…
Kentucky's Attorney General continues to say he's strongly considering a run for governor.Democrat Jack Conway was in south-central Kentucky Wednesday,…
A judge has ruled that a civil trial involving the maker of OxyContin should remain in Pikeville.The lawsuit filed by Kentucky Attorney General Jack…