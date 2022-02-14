-
On a hilltop overlooking the Trimble County Generating Station, Quang Do and his family ring a large, bronze pagoda bell embellished with images of…
Kentucky electric cooperatives have crews ready to be deployed to help with the recovery from Hurricane Florence. The exact destination, however, is still…
President Donald Trump told the Department of Energy to “prepare immediate steps” to stop the closures of coal and nuclear power plants in the Ohio Valley…
A bipartisan group in Congress, including several Ohio Valley lawmakers, is pushing for more federal support for technology known as carbon capture and…
Kentucky’s regulators are making the case to the federal government that the commonwealth should be allowed flexibility in reducing its carbon dioxide…
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill that would block automatic utility rate increases for power plants that use natural gas.The Courier-Journal reports…