-
As Kentucky continues to recover from the job losses and the unpredictability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, one of America’s iconic social service…
-
Some residents in Ohio Valley communities are still struggling to keep their heads above water over a year into the pandemic. A main cause of concern:…
-
Jimmy McRoberts knew the North Fork Mobile Home Park was teeming with animals. Some residents, like local grandmother Penny Gozzard, had two or three…
-
Kentuckians pushing to lift people out of poverty and guarantee access to voting took part in a car caravan in Frankfort on Monday.The Poor People’s…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to cripple the economy in the Ohio Valley and President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats are pursuing his plan…
-
The Missing Voters: The Ohio Valley Has Some Of The Nation’s Lowest Voter Turnout. What Could ChangeThis fall, Lexington, Kentucky, activist and artist Devine Carama launched a different kind of road trip across his home state. He visited a dozen cities…
-
Kentucky and West Virginia have recently been added to a federal pilot program to allow food stamp recipients to purchase groceries online, and Ohio…
-
It’s an increasingly familiar sight at busy intersections and shopping center entryways. A person or persons positioned on the side of the road often…
-
A new report finds the Ohio Valley has some of the most disadvantaged communities in the country. The study comes from the University of Michigan’s…
-
Groups across Kentucky are preparing to participate in the nationwide count of the homeless that takes place at the end of January. In advance of the…