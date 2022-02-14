political violence

-
Another Kentuckian has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Law enforcement arrested Kurt Peterson, a resident…
On his last day as senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell directly tied the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to outgoing President Donald Trump.“The mob…
Law enforcement agencies have charged several people with Kentucky ties for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. All face federal…
Hundreds of Kentucky National Guard troops are in Washington D.C. this week to provide support for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-Elect Joe…
State capitals nationwide boosted security Sunday after the FBI warned of armed protests planned in all 50 states. But the Capitol building in Frankfort…
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says areas near the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort will be closed on Sunday in anticipation of upcoming demonstrations…