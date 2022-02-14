-
No qualified buyers have been identified yet for an Australian-owned coal mine in western Kentucky that’s up for sale. The round of bidding by qualified…
The Australian-owned company with a troubled coal mine in western Kentucky is suing the U.S. Small Business Administration because it didn’t get money…
The Australian company that owns a western Kentucky coal mine will auction off the project next month. The mine is operating under bankruptcy protection…
The CEO of the Australian company that owns a financially and geologically troubled coal mine in western Kentucky has resigned.Paringa Resources announced…
The Australian company that owns a coal mine in McLean County announced on Feb. 21 that it's selling the troubled project and the Kentucky company…
McLean County officials are finalizing plans for a “rapid response” to assist coal miners who recently lost their jobs on one day’s notice. The Poplar…
Some of the employees at the Poplar Grove coal mine in McLean County, Kentucky, received a letter on Feb. 17 informing them that their employment will end…
An Australian company operating a new coal mine in western Kentucky is requesting an extended suspension on the trading of its stock.The company has been…
An Australian company operating a new coal mine in western Kentucky has asked the Australian stock exchange to extend the halt of trading of the company’s…
An Australian company operating a new coal mine in western Kentucky filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 8 that said the…