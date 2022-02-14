-
Kentucky hospitals say they can’t keep up with demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. A scarcity of supply has given hospitals thousands more appointments than…
Owensboro Health reopened outpatient surgery programs Monday at its hospitals in Daviess and Muhlenberg counties. The procedures had been unavailable due…
Twin Lakes Regional Hospital in Grayson County is extending its footprint in western Kentucky. Owensboro Health has signed a letter of intent to purchase…
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has been working with a third party since August of 2018 to create a dashboard with prices and market comparisons. The…
Kentucky’s prescription drug monitoring program, known as KASPER, is partnering with Owensboro Health to speed up the time it takes physicians to get a…
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is now one of just ten Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner-Ready--or “SANE”--facilities in the state. The SANE certification…
A program to train more primary care physicians in Owensboro is among 70 programs Governor Matt Bevin has tapped for elimination due to budget…
A hospital in Daviess County is using new technology to connect parents with their babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.Owensboro Health Regional…
It's the last week of preparations before Saturday's official opening of the new Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The 447-bed facility sits on 162…