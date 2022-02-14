-
Some Kentucky hospitals stretched thin by the latest COVID-19 surge are turning to outside help to keep operations flowing. Eleven AmeriCorps volunteers…
-
The national and statewide trend of increasing COVID-19 cases is also being seen at hospitals in Glasgow and Owensboro. T.J. Regional Health spokesperson…
-
Executives with 11 hospitals and health care systems across Kentucky on Thursday announced they will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.The…
-
Owensboro Health is among hospitals across Kentucky reporting a recent surge in COVID-19 admissions. The hospital is bringing back some policies that were…
-
Kentucky hospitals say they can’t keep up with demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. A scarcity of supply has given hospitals thousands more appointments than…
-
Twin Lakes Regional Hospital in Grayson County is extending its footprint in western Kentucky. Owensboro Health has signed a letter of intent to purchase…
-
A health care organization in Henderson, Kentucky is reviving a tradition likely to make many people feel better, not just in theory, but in actual…
-
Owensboro Health has a model program that tackles two issues of concern to food aid organizations across the nation - hunger and food waste.The health…
-
Kentucky’s prescription drug monitoring program, known as KASPER, is partnering with Owensboro Health to speed up the time it takes physicians to get a…
-
Owensboro is getting its first family medicine residency program.The effort is a partnership between the University of Louisville School of Medicine and…