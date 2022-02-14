-
A Southern Indiana county is on pace to have one of its worst years ever for opioid overdoses.Last week, the Clark County Health Department received two…
-
Terrance D. has been sober for more than 15 years and Narcotics Anonymous has been a big part of his recovery. He uses a pseudonym when speaking publicly…
-
New federal data shows the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the country’s deadliest 12-month period for drug overdose fatalities, including a sharp…
-
Emergency response data from across the Ohio Valley show sharp increases in suspected drug overdoses since March, when health measures including school…
-
Kentucky officials are reporting the first statewide drop in drug overdose deaths since 2013.A report issued Thursday says 1,333 people died from drug…
-
A declining number of suicides and overdose deaths are two factors behind the overall drop in deaths seen in Warren County last year. The county saw 78…
-
A new poll shows one in four Kentuckians knows someone who has abused prescription pain drugs.The Kentucky Health Issues Poll also showed a decrease in…