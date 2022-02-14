-
The state House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that would bar people, news outlets and other entities outside the commonwealth from making open…
An appeals court said the University of Kentucky failed to follow open-records law in a dispute with the campus newspaper over its pursuit of documents in…
For the first time, the public will have access to records held by the administrative arm of Kentucky’s courts system, though there are several exceptions…
Kentucky's attorney general is asking a court to deny Western Kentucky University’s request for a stay in its lawsuit against the campus newspaper. WKU is…
An attorney representing Western Kentucky University’s student newspaper thinks an open records lawsuit could take several months to resolve.The comments…
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has found that Western Kentucky University officials acted illegally by turning down open records requests from two…
A newspaper in southern Kentucky has won its fight for records of a jail investigation.The Glasgow Daily Times reports that an agreed order of dismissal…
The Kentucky attorney general's office has ruled in favor of the Lexington Herald-Leader in the newspaper's attempt to see documents from Eastern Kentucky…
An open records dispute between city officials in Owensboro and the town's newspaper is headed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals. The Messenger-Inquirer…
Barren County officials are appealing a judge's order to release an investigative report on the local jail to The Glasgow Daily Times. The newspaper,…