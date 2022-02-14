-
Winter storm watches and warnings are posted for much of Kentucky through Thursday night. Dangerous ice accumulations are expected across the southern…
The area of southern Warren County where a tornado touched down early Tuesday morning was never put under a tornado warning. The agency charged with…
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Warren County early Tuesday morning. Based on preliminary damage surveys, the tornado…
The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado, with winds topping out at 100 miles an hour, touched down in Clinton County Monday eveningThe weather…
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Henderson County on Sunday afternoon. The twister had top winds of 90 miles an…
Update: 7:09 p.m.The Tornado Watch has been extended through 8 p.m. central/9 p.m. eastern. Bowling Green and Somerset are now under a Flash Flood…
Most of Kentucky received between 2-3 inches snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Mike Callahan with the National Weather Service office in Louisville…
Update at 8:02 a.m.:Snow is falling over a large portion of Kentucky and threatens to make the morning commute slow and messy.Kentucky Department of…
Winter weather is affecting a large part of the WKU Public Radio coverage area overnight.Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings have issued by…
Officials in far western Kentucky report damage to two churches, a grain silo and other structures as strong winds and a possible tornado hit Saturday…