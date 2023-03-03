Severe weather expected Friday in large parts of Kentucky and Tennessee: Here's what to know.

Severe weather is expected in Bowling Green and much of central and western Kentucky through the afternoon and evening Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch and severe wind warning for 31 counties including Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Logan, Simpson, and Warren County. A tornado watch will be in effect until 1 p.m. and severe wind warning will be in effect until 9 p.m.

Winds between 20-35 mph with possible gusts up to 50 mph are expected throughout the day and three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible for the area. Due to wet, saturated ground from recent rain and extreme wind gusts weather officials expected down trees and power outages in the area.

wxornotBG /

The National Weather Service warns residents to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in lower levels of residents and buildings during the windstorm and use caution if you must drive.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth and said state officials are prepared in case of extreme weather.

"Emergency management, communications, transportation, energy and environment staff are activated and monitoring the storms at our Emergency Operations Center," Beshear said. "We also have the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police ready to respond."

Daviess, Hancock, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Edmonson , Logan , and Warren County Public Schools are some of the districts across the region that have canceled classes Friday out of an abundance of caution due to the severe weather. Kentucky Wesleyan College will also close its campus due to inclement weather.

What to know:

Bowling Green city officials encourage residents to have a severe weather plan in place. If severe weather occurs and safe shelter is needed these locations are available:

- Basil Griffin Park: 2055 Three Springs Rd

- Michael Buchanon Park: 9222 Nashville Rd

- Ephram White Park: 885 Mt. Olivet Rd

- Phil Moore Park: 7101 Scottsville Rd

- Ed Spear Park: 226 Sunset St. Smiths Grove

Out of caution for severe weather and power outages officials also urge residents to:

- Have your phone charged or a backup battery

- Have a safety space prepared with supplies in case of a power outage.

- Have multiple ways of being informed of severe weather warnings.

- Have a plan in place in case of a power outage.

Update 11:09 a.m.:

Western Kentucky University has canceled all classes for Friday due to

the threat of severe weather. University offices will remain open.

In an email to all university staff, a spokesperson for the university said,

"A line of severe storm in (sic) approaching Bowling Green and Glasgow and is expected to arrive around 11:15 AM. Everyone is encouraged to shelter in place until the storm threat has passed."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

