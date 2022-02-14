-
Museums, libraries, distilleries, aquariums, and outdoor attractions opened their doors on Monday for the first time in nearly three months. The venues…
-
General Motors workers in Kentucky and seven other states are transitioning from temporary to permanent employment. The automaker announced on Wednesday…
-
The National Corvette Museum is capitalizing on a wave of adventure tourism in Kentucky. The Bowling Green facility welcomed more than a 250,000 visitors…
-
Like kids waiting for Christmas morning, Corvette enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats for a big reveal on Thursday. That’s when General Motors will…
-
A career educator is now in the driver’s seat at the National Corvette Museum. The Bowling Green attraction introduced its next president and CEO in a…
-
Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the sinkhole that swallowed a portion of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, along with eight vintage…
-
The final chapter of the National Corvette Museum’s sinkhole saga has closed four years to the day that the earth opened up beneath the Bowling Green…
-
The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green knows a thing or two about natural disasters, having experienced a massive sinkhole in 2014. Now the museum…
-
The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green has named a new curator. Derek Moore from Garrettsville, Ohio will join the museum staff in early March.…
-
A Kentucky museum devoted to Corvettes had its second-highest attendance numbers in 2016.The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green says it welcomed…