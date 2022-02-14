-
As the country struggled with another round of mass shootings last summer, a group gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse in Louisville calling…
Daviess County has hired temporary workers to handle an increasing number of mail-in ballots arriving ahead of Kentucky's June 23 primary…
Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker is one of 10 Democratic candidates competing to be the party nominee for the U.S. Senate seat currently held…
A state legislator who says he will work to eliminate poverty is running to win the state’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary.Representative Charles Booker…
Mike Broihier is one of 10 Democratic candidates competing in the May 19 Kentucky primary to be the nominee for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by…
A retired Marine Corps officer and farmer running to win Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary brought his campaign to Bowling Green on Monday.Mike…
The tensions between the more center-left wing of the Democratic Party (think Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi) and the party’s left-wing (Alexandria…