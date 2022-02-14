-
Kentucky’s Secretary of State would like to see some minor modifications in election reforms adopted in 2021. Michael Adams supports giving the major…
-
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams urged federal lawmakers not to “micromanage” state elections. During a congressional hearing on Monday, he said…
-
Republican lawmakers unveiled a bill Thursday that would make several changes to Kentucky’s elections, including instituting three days of no-excuse early…
-
Any registered voter in Kentucky fearful of contracting or spreading COVID-19 was eligible to request an absentee ballot, but many of those ballots…
-
Secretary of State Michael Adams says the vast majority of election results will be counted and reported on election night, even though some absentee…
-
Friday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election. Any registered voter in Kentucky who is concerned about being exposed to the…
-
Secretary of State Michael Adams is calling this year’s election one of the most accessible in Kentucky history.Adams touched on the steps being taken by…
-
Secretary of State Michael Adams says Kentucky election officials need more than $5 million in additional funding to run the upcoming General Election…
-
A University of Kentucky law professor says he still has concerns about the upcoming November election, even though the state saw strong voter turnout…
-
Kentucky’s chief election officer says voter registration numbers are slowly rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic. The number of new registrants…