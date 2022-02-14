-
The nation's opioid crisis may be getting the headlines, but a southern Kentucky drug enforcement officer says a larger issue in the region is…
-
A drug roundup in Pulaski County is targeting lower-level dealers ahead of future efforts against higher-level offenders.Forty-seven drug-related…
-
Governor Bill Haslam is proposing legislation that would require a prescription for more than a 20-day supply of cold medicines that are used to make…
-
A report from the Kentucky Drug Control Policy Office says the number of methamphetamine labs found in the state in 2012 has dropped after a peak year.The…
-
One-hundred-thirty thousand dollars. That’s the average hospital cost of treating someone who has suffered burns in a meth lab fire—60% more than other…
-
Drug crimes in Tennessee have risen to their second-highest number in eleven years. That comes despite the fact that overall crime rates in the Volunteer…
-
A lobbying group for various drug manufacturers has set a record for money spent during a Kentucky legislative session. The Consumer Healthcare Products…
-
Forty-two year old Chris Thomason of Glasgow was once what he calls “a model citizen” who coached Little League, held a management level position at a…
-
One reason methamphetamine is wreaking havoc on our region is the highly addictive nature of the drug. Meth impacts the brain in ways other drugs don’t,…
-
A proposal to restrict the purchase of pseudoephedrine-containing medicine is now up for discussion in the Kentucky House. The medicine is a key…