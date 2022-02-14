-
Patrick Baker, who former Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned after he was convicted of murder in state court, was found guilty of the same murder in federal court…
A man pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is facing a murder charge for a second time. Patrick Baker was released from prison in 2018…
Kentucky’s new Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the FBI to investigate controversial pardons issued by former Gov. Matt Bevin at the…
Former Gov. Matt Bevin defended his last-minute pardon of a man convicted of repeatedly raping a nine-year-old during a radio interview on Thursday.Bevin…
Anthem Kentucky has submitted its appeal to the state protesting its exclusion from the Medicaid contracts issued two weeks ago by former Governor Matt…
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton managed to stay relatively out of the spotlight until the final year of Republican Governor Matt Bevin's…
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear fulfilled another of his “week one” campaign promises on Thursday by signing an executive order to automatically restore voting…
A panel of state lawmakers has unanimously disapproved and voted against $8 billion worth of Medicaid contracts issued by Gov. Matt Bevin’s…
If Gov.-elect Andy Beshear fulfills his campaign promise to replace the members of the Kentucky Board of Education, he would be the first governor to do…
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Says Democrats 'Harvested Votes', and Beshear Fills Cabinet PostsOutgoing Gov. Matt Bevin claimed he lost his reelection because Democrats “harvested votes in urban areas.”Gov.-elect Andy Beshear named some of his…