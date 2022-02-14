-
In December, Kathy Fletcher, a lifelong Martin County, Kentucky, resident and mother, found her water was shut off.When it came back on, something was…
-
Kentucky’s Public Service Commission released results of a months-long investigation into high rates of water loss in certain rural water districts. The…
-
A new report finds nearly half the residents of Martin County, Kentucky, cannot afford water service. Local activists with the Martin County Concerned…
-
A water system in eastern Kentucky that was on the verge of collapse could soon get much needed improvements. Many Martin County, Kentucky, residents were…