Unofficial results show Kentucky voters will again approve the constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law, aiming to expand and ensure rights for crime…
A Kentucky lawmaker has reintroduced a bill that would give crime victims the same rights afforded to the accused, including a voice in the criminal…
The Kentucky Supreme Court has unanimously ruled against “Marsy’s Law,” a proposal that would have enshrined a new list of rights for crime victims in the…
The Supreme Court of Kentucky heard arguments Friday about the wording of the Marsy’s Law amendment voters saw on the ballot last November. The proposal…
Marsy’s Law will go before the Kentucky Supreme Court on Friday, three months after the state's voters approved the measure as a constitutional amendment.…
The Kentucky Supreme Court says it will hear a case about whether a Constitutional amendment voters have approved will stand.The court announced Thursday…
For the first time since 2012, Kentuckians will vote in a referendum to amend the state Constitution. Voters will decide on Tuesday whether or not to…
A Kentucky state senator has appealed a judge's ruling not to certify results of a constitutional referendum next month.Kentucky is one of six states…
A judge has ordered election officials in Kentucky not to certify the results of an upcoming referendum on whether to change the state's constitution to…
On election day, the Kentucky legislature will ask voters a yes or no question:"Are you in favor of providing constitutional rights to victims of crime,…