Snow-induced emergency response needs have the Madisonville Police Department gassing up its fleet of surplus military equipment.Chief Wade Williams said…
The fight for transgender rights continues at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School. Fifteen to 20 students and community members rallied Saturday on the…
A grand jury has cleared Madisonville police in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man who pulled a weapon last month.Kentucky State Police said a…
State Representative Ben Waide was indicted Tuesday by a Franklin County grand jury for allegedly violating campaign finance laws.According to a news…
Records show a memorial for veterans in the western Kentucky city of Madisonville ended up costing more than three times the original estimate.The…
A Kentucky man who bought a beat up metal detector on a whim at a yard sale used his new toy to rediscover a lost anniversary gift. David Tincher of…