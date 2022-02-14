-
Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison is expected to stand trial in late February for his involvement in the high-profile,…
-
A new program aimed at diverting some 911 calls away from a police response and to a mobile crisis response team is closer to becoming reality. In…
-
State Rep. Attica Scott is suing several Louisville Metro Police officers. She’s joined in the suit by her daughter, Ashanti Scott, and Louisville…
-
Federal investigators are collecting a catalogue of internal documents and records that would detail virtually every recorded interaction between…
-
Louisville police detective Joshua Jaynes, who obtained the search warrant for Breonna Taylor’s apartment, admitted some language is “incorrect” in the…
-
Nearly 5,600 pages of documents. Hours of video and audio recordings. Ballistics reports. Social media posts from Breonna Taylor’s family’s lawyers. The…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky wants to know more about the Louisville Metro Police Department’s use of social media monitoring…
-
Louisville Metro police officer will appear in court Friday to face charges that he assaulted two students at a Jefferson County middle school while…