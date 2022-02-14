-
The Bowling Green City Commission is set to hear the first reading of a set of civil rights measures known as a "fairness ordinance" at its meeting…
Though some Kentucky policies — like a religious expression law that went into effect last year — have been criticized as discriminatory, a new report…
Kentucky's Republican governor is urging the state's highest court to rule in favor of a company whose owner refused to print T-shirts for a gay rights…
The Supreme Court of Kentucky has agreed to take up a case dealing with a Lexington company’s refusal to print t-shirts for organizers of the city’s gay…
Kentucky has one city – Louisville - that earned top-ranking in a new report on towns that support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender members of the…
Jacob Eleazer woke up today expecting an average day. He put on his tan khakis, brown shoes and gray polo, got in the car and drove to work. But not long…
A Kentucky hotel would have hosted two conventions that reportedly pulled out of negotiations due to California's state-funded travel ban, the hotel's…
The attorney general of California has added Kentucky to a list of destinations banned from official state travel, saying a new religious expression law…
A family court judge in Kentucky is being told he has to decide whether to recuse himself in gay adoption requests on a case-by-case basis.Family Court…
Civil rights groups are seeking the removal of a southern Kentucky judge who won't hear adoption cases involving gay adults.The American Civil Liberties…