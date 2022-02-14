-
A non-partisan corruption watchdog says Kentucky’s ethics laws are the fourth-strongest in the nation. Kentucky’s ethics laws have guided members of the…
Kentucky’s Legislative Ethics Commission is asking state lawmakers to update an existing law to specifically prohibit workplace sexual harassment by…
The Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission voted to dismiss ethics charges brought against three Republican state representatives, saying there wasn’t…
A hearing in Frankfort Tuesday will determine if four Kentucky lawmakers committed ethics violations when they privately settled sexual harassment…
The head of Kentucky's Legislative Research Commission says no public money was used to settle sexual harassment claims against four state lawmakers.LRC…
A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.U.S. District Judge William Bertelsman…
Lobbying companies gave six-figure contributions to underwrite the costs for Kentucky to host the Southern Legislative Conference annual convention. The…
Former Kentucky state Rep. John Arnold has filed an appeal in an ethics case in which he was found guilty of abusing his office by sexually harassing…
The newest appointee to the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission comes with an undergraduate degree from WKU and bipartisan support. Henry Stephens has…