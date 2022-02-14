Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital

-
Hospitals across Kentucky, and the nation, continue to struggle to fill vacant positions as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. WKU Public Radio reporter…
-
Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that more than half the hospitals in Kentucky are reporting critical staff shortages as COVID-19 cases surge.…
-
A Somerset-based hospital is one of many across Kentucky, and nation, struggling with the spike in COVID-19 patients, while trying to recruit more staff.…
-
Across the Bluegrass State, the number of COVID-19 vaccination sites increases each week, as Kentuckians continue to roll up their sleeves for the shot…
-
Hospitals across Kentucky are experiencing a dramatic decline in revenues as elective procedures are cancelled in order to focus on treating COVID-19…