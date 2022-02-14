Kentucky Pension Systems

-
Moody’s has downgraded Kentucky’s credit rating because of the low funding level of the state’s pension systems and lackluster revenue gleaned from…
-
After promising more transparency in its expenses, Kentucky's pension plan for public employees has reported investment fees that are more than double…
-
State lawmakers are calling for more transparency in how the state’s largest pension fund invests its money into secretive hedge funds and private…
-
Governor Steve Beshear says he is pleased with a decision by the Kentucky Retirement Systems to appeal a recent ruling that would allow quasi-governmental…
-
Global credit agency Fitch Ratings has named one of Kentucky’s pensions as the worst in the nation. The non-hazardous pension under the Kentucky Employee…
-
The Kentucky House budget committee has advanced a bill designed to provide extra revenues for the state's underfunded pension systems.House Bill 416…
-
Lawmakers are looking to the lottery for a source of revenue to shore up Kentucky's financially troubled pension system for government retirees.Rep. Brent…
-
Kentucky lawmakers have passed the halfway point in the current legislative session without a deal in sight to shore up the financially troubled pension…
-
Kentucky legislative leaders say solutions on how to pay for Kentucky’s underfunded pensions won’t likely be addressed in the 2013 legislative…
-
Kentucky's state pension plans have problems, and a bipartisan legislative task force has approved sweeping recommendations to overhaul them -- including…