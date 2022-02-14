-
A lawmaker from western Kentucky wants to double the length of time state representatives serve in office. Such a move would require a change to the…
-
A recount in a contested Kentucky state House race where a Democrat was elected by a one-vote margin has ended in a tie.Owensboro Democrat Jim Glenn…
-
When Legislators convene the 2019 session of the Kentucky General Assembly on Jan. 8, one prominent Democrat will be absent. After more than 40 years of…
-
Republican leaders of the Kentucky House of Representatives have fired a staffer who last year claimed she was punished for reporting that lawmakers had…
-
A Democratic state representative has filed legislation that would create an explicit ban on sexual harassment in the statehouse and a process to handle…
-
Kentucky voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will compete for seats in the state legislature this fall.This year’s statehouse primary…
-
This week in Kentucky politics, candidates made their final pushes ahead of next week’s primary elections. Voters across the state will weigh in on who to…
-
Next week, Kentucky voters will head to the polls to weigh in on primary elections, including who to nominate for state legislative elections this…
-
Three Warren County Republicans are running for the southern Kentucky House seat held by Democrat Jody Richards since 1976. Ben Lawson, Troy Brooks, and…
-
A coveted seat in the Kentucky House will soon have a new representative for the first time since 1976. Former House Speaker Jody Richards announced…