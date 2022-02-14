Kentucky Fairness Campaign

-
Henderson is one step closer to becoming the 11th Kentucky city with a law that bans discrimination against the LGBTQ community when it comes to…
-
The Bowling Green City Commission is set to hear the first reading of a set of civil rights measures known as a "fairness ordinance" at its meeting…
-
Kentucky's fourth largest city began its journey Tuesday night toward joining seven others that don't discriminate against people based on their sexual…
-
The legal counsel hired by Gov. Steve Beshear argues out-of-state gay marriages should not be recognized, because doing so does not promote natural…
-
Seeking the passage of three pieces of legislation protecting against discrimination based on sexual orientation, more than 200 people rallied on…