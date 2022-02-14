Kentucky economy

-
Although the Bluegrass State is outperforming some of its neighbors, Kentucky trails the nation in the growth rate of jobs, population and wages.A new…
The Kentucky Department of Tourism says a national study found the economic impact of outdoor recreation in the state jumped to $12.8 billion last year,…
Kentucky’s unemployment rate is now at the lowest point in 15 years. Figures released Thursday by the state show that the July unemployment rate was 4.9…
The unemployment rates in all of Kentucky’s 120 counties declined from March 2014 to March 2015, but only a few actually saw an increase in employment…
A panel of state economists is predicting that modest growth over the next two years will push Kentucky's annual General Fund revenue above $10 billion…
Kentucky continues to rank in the middle-of-the-pack when it comes to having a business-friendly tax climate. The 2014 study, released Wednesday by the…
The state unemployment rate declined slightly in August despite significant job losses in some key labor market sectors.The Kentucky Office of Employment…
Kentucky budget officials say they are paying close attention to revenue as the state budget sees a flat growth at the start of the fiscal year. Budget…