Medina Spirit, the original winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, has been disqualified posthumously following a Monday ruling from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.Medina Spirit tested positive for an illegal steroid following the race. Monday’s decision follows months of litigation and laboratory tests.
Embattled Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will run in this weekend’s Preakness Stakes.The Maryland Jockey Club and a lawyer for trainer Bob Baffert…
Trainer Bob Baffert says Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was treated with an antifungal ointment containing the steroid betamethasone that caused the…
Churchill Downs has indefinitely suspended Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. The announcement came following a Sunday morning news conference where…
Key employees at the Churchill Downs racetrack may strike on Derby Day. Representatives for the track’s workers’ union said they haven’t been able to come…
Activists are calling on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to ban Derby favorite Essential Quality and his owner, the ruler of Dubai. The activists…
Louisville will clear out homeless camps ahead of the Kentucky Derby again.Officials posted notices that camps on Liberty Street downtown near Wayside…
Authentic has won the 146th Kentucky Derby in a quiet Churchill Downs.The horse is trained by Bob Baffert and was ridden by jockey John Velazquez.…
A coalition of activist groups is renewing their calls against the Kentucky Derby, a day before the 146th running at Churchill Downs.Groups including…