UPDATE: Two horses die at Churchill Downs the day of the Kentucky Derby

Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream died Saturday from injuries sustained at Churchill Downs, bringing the total to seven horses dead ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Freezing Point was vanned off in the middle of the eighth race at Churchill Downs Saturday after injuring his front leg. He was later euthanized, the Daily Racing Form reported.

Chloe’s Dream, who ran in the second race Saturday, was vanned off after taking a bad step during his race. The 3-year-old gelding was euthanized due to a knee injury, the Associated Press reported .

That brings the total to seven horses dead in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby.

Wild on Ice, a Kentucky Derby qualifier, died April 27 when he was euthanized after a training injury. Code of Kings was euthanized after breaking his neck in the Churchill Downs paddocks on April 29.

Three more horses died in just the first two days of races at Churchill Downs since then. Parents Pride and Chasing Artie collapsed and suddenly died after their races. Take Charge Briana fell on the turf course and was euthanized on the track.