Kentucky budget

Kentucky lawmakers voted to override most of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes on the second-to-last day in this year’s legislative session, securing…
Gov. Andy Beshear issued several line-item vetoes to the budget and revenue bills on Friday, rejecting language that blocks him from spending funds from…
Republican lawmakers released a state budget bill over the weekend that would make sure the legislature, and not Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, has final…
Kentucky’s state and local governments will get about $4 billion from the federal coronavirus relief bill making its way through Congress, according to…
Kentucky lawmakers resumed budget talks on Monday after a nearly two-month break.Legislators still have little to show for the one-year state spending…
Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a continuation budget as they head into a three-week long break during this year’s legislative session, though the…
The Kentucky House of Representatives quickly advanced budget bills on Monday that continue state spending at current levels. The bills do not include…
Gov. Andy Beshear https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qg-ybBPLzc8" rel="noopener" target="_blank">unveiled his proposal for how the state should spend its…
Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration says federal assistance led to higher-than expected tax revenues during the coronavirus pandemic and that the state…
Kentucky’s top budget official says the state’s financial future is uncertain as federal programs like the $600 supplement to unemployment benefits and…