-
In an unanimous decision, the 11 voting members of the Kentucky Board of Education approved new regulations Wednesday limiting the use of corporal…
-
Kentucky Education Board Passes Emergency Regulation Keeping Students in Masks Nine Months if NeededKentucky’s public school students could be in masks for the next nine months under an emergency regulation approved on Thursday by the state Board of…
-
A bill banning governors from reorganizing the Kentucky Board of Education passed out of a legislative committee on Tuesday morning.House Bill 178 comes…
-
The Kentucky Department of Education's first ever chief equity officer has experience with adversity, segregation, and public schooling.The Arkansas…
-
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by several former members of the Kentucky Board of Education who claimed Gov. Andy Beshear violated their…
-
The Kentucky state senate voted Wednesday night to confirm all but one of Gov. Andy Beshear’s 11 appointees for the Kentucky State Board of…
-
A bill filed by Kentucky Senate president Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) would take away the power of the governor to reorganize the state board of…
-
A federal district judge heard arguments Tuesday in a case brought by several Kentucky Board of Education members ousted by Gov. Andy Beshear.The members,…
-
Most of the former board of education members ousted by Gov. Andy Beshear are continuing their lawsuit against the new administration, and moving the…
-
The Kentucky Board of Education has forced out Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis as part of an overhaul in the administration of newly inaugurated Gov.…