-
The Bowling Green Independent School District is close to naming its next superintendent. The board of education is expected to make the announcement…
-
Four finalists have been named in the search for a new superintendent for the Bowling Green school system. Allen Barber is the only finalist from out of…
-
The superintendent of Bowling Green Independent Schools has announced plans to retire. Joe Tinius has worked in the city school system since 1977 in a…
-
A hearing officer in the non-resident student dispute between the two school districts recommended Tuesday that the city schools continue to be permitted…
-
The Bowling Green Independent School District Monday night introduced new elements in their ongoing negotiations with the Warren County School District…
-
A ruling from the Kentucky Education Commission is expected in two weeks regarding how many students the Warren County school system will allow to attend…