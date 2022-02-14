-
-
In December, Kathy Fletcher, a lifelong Martin County, Kentucky, resident and mother, found her water was shut off.When it came back on, something was…
-
-
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized President Joe Biden’s proposals to expand infrastructure, boost renewable energy and fund…
-
For decades now, rhetoric around action on climate change has been about things like saving the planet, or saving polar bears. Just think: How many times…
-
President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky following February winter storms that left more than 150,000 thousand…
-
-
The golden hue of the sunset shines across the sky and through the window as a woman drives down Van Meter Road in central Kentucky’s Clark County,…
-
The Warren County-based International Center of Kentucky is hoping to soon be able to resettle more refugees across the Bowling Green region now that…
-