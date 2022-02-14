-
When Legislators convene the 2019 session of the Kentucky General Assembly on Jan. 8, one prominent Democrat will be absent. After more than 40 years of…
-
Next January, Kentucky’s 20th District House seat will be occupied by someone other than Jody Richards for the first time since 1976.The longtime Bowling…
-
Kentuckians will make their way to the polls on Tuesday to vote in races up and down the ballot from the federal to local level. Turnout is expected to be…
-
Three Warren County Republicans are running for the southern Kentucky House seat held by Democrat Jody Richards since 1976. Ben Lawson, Troy Brooks, and…
-
A coveted seat in the Kentucky House will soon have a new representative for the first time since 1976. Former House Speaker Jody Richards announced…
-
When veteran State Representative Jody Richards announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek re-election, several political newcomers were waiting in…
-
Updated Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 1:40 p.m.: According to the Kentucky Secretary of State's website, Republican Todd Alcott has withdrawn from the…
-
The field of candidates is growing to replace veteran State Representative Jody Richards of Warren County who will retire from the legislature at the end…
-
Former Kentucky House Speaker Jody Richards announced Monday he won't run for re-election this year, joining a growing list of veteran House Democrats…
-
Western Kentucky University is renaming an academic building after a longtime Warren County lawmaker.The school’s Board of Regents Friday approved…