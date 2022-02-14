-
Democrats trying to unseat Republican Congressman Andy Barr all embraced progressive policies like expanding health care, gun control and legalizing some…
The mayor of Kentucky's second-largest city is running for Congress.Jim Gray announced Tuesday he will seek the Democratic nomination in Kentucky's 6th…
The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to back Mayor Jim Gray’s plan to move two Confederate statues from the old historic…
The mayor of Lexington, Kentucky, says after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, he is taking the steps to remove two Confederate-era statues from…
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray accused U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of having “wild-ass” ideas in their first and only face-to-face debate of the election year. The at…
Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate candidate says the state’s economy would get a major boost from an infrastructure overhaul. Lexington Mayor Jim Gray…
The Republican Party of Kentucky says a super PAC is inappropriately supporting Democratic Senate candidate Jim Gray because one of the organization’s…
Democratic Senate candidate Jim Gray has launched a TV commercial attacking Republican Sen. Rand Paul's foreign policy record about a month before…
The League of Women Voters has canceled its debate between incumbent Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and his Democratic challenger, Lexington mayor Jim Gray,…
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray says many Kentuckians are just now starting to pay attention to the state’s U.S. Senate race.Gray is the Democratic nominee who…