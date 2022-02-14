-
Voters in Daviess County are deciding several races for the Kentucky legislature. Perhaps the most high profile contest on the ballot is a rematch between…
-
One of the races on the ballot this year will feature a rematch for a seat in the Kentucky legislature that represents part of Daviess County.DJ Johnson…
-
Former Kentucky Republican State Representative DJ Johnson has withdrawn his challenge for the 13th district state house seat in Owensboro, conceding to…
-
Kentucky’s attorney general is being asked to investigate a recount for a disputed seat in the state House of Representatives. Democrat Jim Glenn won the…
-
An election contest board will meet on Friday and could decide who finally will occupy the 13th District seat in the Kentucky House of…
-
A recount in a contested Kentucky state House race where a Democrat was elected by a one-vote margin has ended in a tie.Owensboro Democrat Jim Glenn…
-
Local election officials have scheduled a recount for a Kentucky House race decided by one vote.The Daviess County Board of Elections will recount results…
-
A special board overseeing an election challenge in the state House of Representatives has voted to conduct a recount of a contested seat in western…
-
A Republican-dominated board of Kentucky lawmakers investigating an Owensboro Democrat's election by a one-vote margin has obtained 17 unopened absentee…
-
As this year’s legislative session gets under way, one seat in Kentucky’s 100-member House of Representatives is still in question.Former Republican Rep.…