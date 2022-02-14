-
Parts of the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women (KCIW) in Shelby County have been without power since Thursday, leaving all but two of the…
-
Kentucky’s Department of Corrections has spent more than $28 million trying to resolve problems accounting for how much good-time credit prison and jail…
-
The Kentucky Supreme Court will decide whether local jails are allowed to bill people for incarceration costs, even if they are later cleared of…
-
When the first coronavirus cases were reported last year, Warren County, Kentucky, Jailer Stephen Harmon knew there was going to be a COVID-19 outbreak in…
-
COVID-19 has struck inmates and staff at detention centers across Kentucky, including a recent outbreak at the Warren County Regional Jail.There have also…
-
Group facilities, such as county jails, provide some of the biggest challenges to preventing the spread of COVID-19. After more than 60 inmates at the…
-
On the first Sunday in March, Teresa Johnson’s son called her from the Green River Correctional Complex with news that the facility was shutting down…
-
A group of women with ties to Kentucky’s Green River Correctional Complex is urging Gov. Andy Beshear to release more inmates amid the pandemic. A dozen…
-
The number of COVID-19 cases in Muhlenberg County has spiked suddenly, following the recent mass testing at a state prison in Central City.The Muhlenberg…
-
Mass testing at two Tennessee prisons has uncovered nearly 2,000 cases of the coronavirus behind bars so far.Officials have repeatedly said most inmates…