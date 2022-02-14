-
Parts of the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women (KCIW) in Shelby County have been without power since Thursday, leaving all but two of the…
-
A new program in Pulaski County is aiming to grow the local workforce while, at the same time, helping people who are incarcerated get a new start. It's…
-
Tennessee's incarceration rate is on the rise — defying a nationwide trend. A new task force appointed by Gov. Bill Lee hopes to change that.But for now,…
-
During the first televised debate of this year’s race for governor, Gov. Matt Bevin claimed that the state hasn’t expanded its prison population under his…
-
A new report ranks Kentucky 9th in the nation for the rate at which counties hold residents in local jails. The state-by-state analysis aims to provide a…
-
A new grant will allow the nonprofit Kentucky Center For Economic Policy to research Kentucky’s rising incarceration rates.The $10,000 grant from the New…
-
Dozens of Kentucky inmates are being released this week after a state statute was declared unconstitutional. The statute required some inmates to receive…
-
As Kentucky’s drug overdose and incarceration rates continue to surge, some are renewing the call for the state to reform its criminal justice system and…
-
A recent study shows Kentucky is one of just eight states that is holding more people in local jails than in state prisons. The problem is largely driven…
-
Kentucky’s joining a national effort to reduce the number of people held in jail during pretrial. In Kentucky, counties pay the cost of housing inmates…