-
The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is asking Daviess County residents to weigh in on what they think is the best route for a new Interstate-69…
-
Kentucky has awarded a $10 million dollar contract to a Missouri company to reconstruct the Breathitt-Pennyrile Parkway/Kentucky 56 interchange near…
-
Governor Beshear has announced the awarding of a contract that will lead to the next round of highway improvements related to the Interstate-69 project.…
-
A new study is attaching cost estimates to proposals that would provide an interstate spur for the Owensboro region.The study, commissioned by the…
-
Governor Beshear has announced a new contract to remake a major interchange along the Interstate-69 corridor in Hopkins County.The latest phase of the…
-
Business leaders in Indiana and Kentucky are joining forces to drive interest in a cost-effective interstate proposal that would use existing…
-
A federal judge has ruled against opponents of the $3 billion Interstate 69 extension between Indianapolis and Evansville who claimed the U.S. Army Corps…