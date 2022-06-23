Ground broken on Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing

The first shovels of dirt have been turned for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing.

The span will carry traffic from the planned I-69 extension over the Ohio River between Henderson, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined Evansville, Indiana Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other local leaders on Thursday at the site of the future US 41 and I-69 interchange in Henderson.

Beshear said the bridge will mean improved travel and increased opportunities in western Kentucky.

“Kentucky sees so many jobs because of how we can move cargo, how we can reach 60 percent of the country’s population within a one-day drive, but we never forget the most precious cargo we put in our cars are our children and our families," Beshear stated.

The I-69 Ohio River Crossing will be divided into three sections. The first focuses on improvements in Henderson and extends from KY 425 to US 60. It includes an extension of more than six miles of I-69, new interchanges with US 41 and US 60 and a reconstructed KY 351 interchange.

The second phase will complete the 1-69 connection from US 60 in Henderson to I-69 in Evansville, which includes the new river crossing.

The third phase will be the bridge approach construction in Indiana.

Construction on the first phase will begin this summer with the entire project expected to be complete in 2027.

The I-69 bridge will be tolled. The cost of the entire project is estimated to be $1.5 billion.

