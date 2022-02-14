-
State fire marshal offices are reminding residents to inspect their smoke alarms, especially the batteries, when they turn their clocks ahead one hour…
For the first time since a house fire killed his wife and eight of his nine children, Chad Watson shared his story Sunday, just days after leaving the…
A father and daughter who were injured in a tragic house fire that killed nine other family members returned home Saturday to a community parade.Chad and…
Several hundred mourners filed into Muhlenberg County High School Saturday to remember a mother and her eight children who died in a house fire. Among…
Nine family members are dead and a community is in shock following a Thursday morning house fire in Muhlenberg County.Investigators with the state fire…
Funeral services have been set for a woman and five children killed in a house fire in Knox County, Kentucky.Services for 22-year-old Nina Asher and her…
An engaged couple and five children killed in a weekend house fire in southern Kentucky died from smoke inhalation, investigators said Tuesday as they…
Fire erupted Saturday at a rural Kentucky home, killing two adults and five children inside, a coroner said.Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins said Saturday…
A series of storms that moved through the region Thursday night caused several fires, including one that killed two people in Louisville. WLKY-TV reported…