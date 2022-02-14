-
As bad as the opioid epidemic is across the nation, it is even worse here in the Ohio Valley.Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia collectively have a rate of…
Maurice Ludwick says OxyContin used to be the drug of choice in Louisville. But that changed around 2010, when the drug was formulated to make it…
A southern Indiana community is experiencing a large jump in the number of fatal heroin overdoses. Vanderburgh County is reporting 22 deaths this…
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch warned high school students about the dangers of heroin and opioid abuse at an assembly in Richmond on Tuesday.The…
Drug abuse is a health crisis in Kentucky, and the state's top health professional says it will get a lot worse over the holiday weekend.Kentucky Health…
Elizabeth Boccieri has been using meth and oxycontin in the past few days, ever since she heard about extra-strength laced heroin that’s been making its…
Jefferson County's top attorney is fighting back against the heroin epidemic.County Attorney Mike O'Connell, who lost his son Matt to an overdose in 2014,…
Public health officials in Louisville are warning of a spike in heroin overdoses in the city.According to WDRB-TV, officials at Norton Hospital say there…
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says a new federal law can begin to turn the tide of drug fatalities in Kentucky and nationwide. The Comprehensive…
A Bowling Green-based health group is expanding the number of naloxone training programs in southern Kentucky.Naloxone is a medication that helps prevent…