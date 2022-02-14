-
Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear's office says another 68 counties have been declared primary disaster areas due to damage from drought. U.S. Agriculture…
-
For burley tobacco farmers in Kentucky and Tennessee, an average crop being forecast is a big relief. A few weeks ago, the crop was on the brink of ruin…
-
Kentucky's corn crop took a sharp turn for the worse during last week's record-breaking heat, and nearly half the crop is in poor condition as a drought…
-
A combination of scorching heat and drought is starting to raise anxiety levels about water supplies in some parts of Kentucky as demand grows to keep…