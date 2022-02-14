-
-
With the Supreme Court hearing oral arguments Tuesday about the future of the Affordable Care Act, the upcoming decision will have a major impact on the…
-
-
-
When the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to move forward with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senate…
-
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that Kentucky will transition back to a state-based health insurance exchange, known as Kynect.In…
-
There’s a saying credited to TV therapist Dr. Phil that borders on cliché.It goes: “Life’s a marathon, not a sprint”, meaning obstacles are inevitable,…
-
A new Pew Charitable Trusts report shows Kentucky’s spending on Medicaid has increased since the recession, but remains below the national average. The…
-
Governor Andy Beshear will not move forward with former Governor Matt Bevin’s controversial changes to Kentucky’s Medicaid program. Beshear made the…
-
A little under a half a million Medicaid enrollees in Kentucky may be confused about what recent news about the state’s Medicaid contracts means for their…