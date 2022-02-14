-
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a sweeping omnibus bill that would make it harder for minors to get access to abortions, limit physicians’ ability to…
-
Kentucky continues to see a drop in new COVID-19 cases and positivity rates as the omicron variant appears to loosen its hold on the region. At a news…
-
Staffing shortages continue to cripple some Tennessee hospitals dealing high COVID numbers among patients and their own staff. The pinch is being felt by…
-
COVID hospitalizations are near their record as state officials hope omicron surge is on the declineThe pressure on Kentucky hospitals from the COVID-19 omicron variant is unrelenting. “Hospitalization is near a record high. We are close to the height of…
-
Western Kentucky health departments have scaled back or completely stopped making check-in calls in recent weeks to those who test positive for COVID-19…
-
Gov. Andy Beshear reported new record-high COVID-19 case counts Monday, as the omicron variant spreads through the state. He said during a news conference…
-
As Kentucky residents continue cleanup and recovery after the recent historic deadly tornadoes, advocates for people who are experiencing domestic…
-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Thursday declaring the state’s nursing shortage an emergency during the pandemic.He said the order…
-
Kentucky adults would be able to use, possess and grow small amounts of cannabis under a pair of bills proposed for the upcoming legislative session.The…
-
A federal judge in Kentucky has temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.The ruling is a preliminary win for…