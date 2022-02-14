-
The Los Angeles-based company American Cinema International is increasing its production in Kentucky. The first project filmed mostly in Hart County was a…
Production of the second movie done in collaboration with the Southern Kentucky Film Commission is taking place during June in Hart and Barren…
Hart County could soon join several other Kentucky counties in passing a local law banning mandatory union membership. The Bowling Green Daily News…
The cameras are rolling in Hart County for a Hallmark Channel movie that’s expected to wrap-up filming on Nov. 19. Local officials are hoping the movie…
Kentucky is taking another step toward creating a six-lane Interstate 65 stretching from the Tennessee border to the Ohio River.The Kentucky…
A Hart County manufacturer is announcing plans to expand its facility and add jobs. Dart Container announced today that it will invest $23 dollars to…
This week’s snowfall and ice across parts of Kentucky are taking a toll on the Transportation Cabinet’s salt supply. Spokesman Chris Jessie says District…
The widening of Interstate 65 to three lanes in each direction continues to move northward.The next phase of the I-65 widening is between mile points 58…
Update at 10:15 a.m.:The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has given the all-clear following Thursday morning's accident on I-65 in Hart County.All lanes…
The Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund has provided funding to help purchase a 90-acre tract in Hart County so that it can be preserved. Frenchman's…